Cyclone Fengal: Karnataka Braces for Impact Amid Heavy Rains

Cyclone Fengal has triggered heavy rains across Karnataka, especially in coastal, Malnad, and southern regions, leading to school closures and traffic congestion. The India Meteorological Department forecasts ongoing rains and advises fishermen to stay ashore due to squally weather along the coast.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 03-12-2024 16:01 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 16:01 IST
  • India

The impact of Cyclone Fengal has resulted in torrential rains across several parts of Karnataka, including coastal, Malnad, and southern interior regions, as reported by officials.

In response, deputy commissioners in Dakshina Kannada, Kodagu, and other districts have declared holidays for schools and colleges due to the severe weather conditions.

As a precaution, the IMD has forecasted further rains and advised fishermen to steer clear of the coast amid squally weather, expecting windy conditions to persist over the next two days.

(With inputs from agencies.)

