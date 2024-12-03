Space Race Heats Up: Europe's Bold New Satellite Venture
Europe's Airbus, Thales, and Leonardo plan to establish a joint satellite company to compete with Starlink. Amidst space traffic concerns, the UN calls for global cooperation. Amazon and Orbital Materials pilot AI-designed carbon-removal material for data centers. New research negates the existence of oceans on Venus.
In an ambitious move to challenge Starlink, Europe's aerospace giants Airbus, Thales, and Leonardo are plotting a new joint satellite venture named 'Project Bromo', inspired by Indonesia's volcano. Modeled on missile maker MBDA, the project aims to create a European satellite champion.
Space is getting crowded, and experts stress the need for cooperation to manage Earth's orbit. With a rise in satellites and space debris, the United Nations urges the creation of a comprehensive shared database and international efforts for orbital traffic management.
Amazon partners with startup Orbital Materials in an innovative bid to pilot AI-designed carbon-removal material to mitigate emissions from data centers. In other news, research reveals Venus has a dry interior, debunking theories of past oceans due to its magma-filled origins.
(With inputs from agencies.)
