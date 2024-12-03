Blaze at Noida Airport Construction Site Contained Swiftly

A fire broke out in a crane at the Noida International Airport construction site in Jewar, but officials report no casualties in the incident.

According to authorities, the fire erupted on a Monday when the crane's cabin became engulfed in flames. Workers quickly alerted senior officials and the fire department.

Thanks to swift action by the fire department team, the blaze was promptly extinguished, causing no major damage, as confirmed by Nodal Officer Shailendra Bhatia. The airport construction remains unaffected, and commercial flight testing is anticipated to begin this month, pending approval from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

(With inputs from agencies.)