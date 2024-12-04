Left Menu

Tremors in Paradise: Earthquake Shakes Northern Philippines

A magnitude 5.6 earthquake hit northern Philippines on Wednesday, as reported by the German Research Centre for Geosciences. The Philippine seismology agency PHIVOLCS identified Bangui in Ilocos province as the epicenter. Officials warned of possible aftershocks and damage; no immediate damages were reported.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 02:26 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 02:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck northern Philippines on Wednesday, according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ). The Philippine seismology authority PHIVOLCS pinpointed the epicenter at the town of Bangui in Ilocos province.

The quake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers, prompting officials to caution residents about potential aftershocks and damage. As of now, there have been no immediate reports of destruction or injuries.

Earthquakes are a common occurrence in the Philippines, which sits on the "Ring of Fire," an area encircling the Pacific Ocean known for its high seismic activity and volcanoes.

