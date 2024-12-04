Tremors in Paradise: Earthquake Shakes Northern Philippines

A magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck northern Philippines on Wednesday, according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ). The Philippine seismology authority PHIVOLCS pinpointed the epicenter at the town of Bangui in Ilocos province.

The quake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers, prompting officials to caution residents about potential aftershocks and damage. As of now, there have been no immediate reports of destruction or injuries.

Earthquakes are a common occurrence in the Philippines, which sits on the "Ring of Fire," an area encircling the Pacific Ocean known for its high seismic activity and volcanoes.

(With inputs from agencies.)