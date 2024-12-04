Left Menu

Earthquake Rattles Mulugu, Sends Tremors to Maharashtra

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.3 struck Mulugu, Telangana, causing light tremors in Maharashtra's Nagpur and Gadchiroli districts. The tremors, felt in the early morning, were recorded by the National Center for Seismology. Officials confirm the quakes were typical within a 200-300 km range from the epicenter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 04-12-2024 09:33 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 09:28 IST
Earthquake Rattles Mulugu, Sends Tremors to Maharashtra
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.3 hit Mulugu in Telangana on Wednesday morning, sending tremors across neighboring regions, officials have reported.

According to the National Center for Seismology, the quake was recorded at 7.27 am, affecting areas as far as Maharashtra's Nagpur and Gadchiroli districts.

Residents experienced light tremors, typical of seismic activity within a 200 to 300 km radius from the epicenter, according to sources from the India Meteorological Department and local district offices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Strategies to Combat Foodborne Viruses: Challenges and Solutions Explored

Africa’s Natural Resources as Economic Powerhouses: Redefining Value in Global Markets

Fuel Subsidy Removal: Economic Impacts and Policy Solutions for Oil-Rich Nations

Maximizing Crop Yields in Uganda Through Targeted Soil and Water Conservation Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024