Earthquake Rattles Mulugu, Sends Tremors to Maharashtra
An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.3 struck Mulugu, Telangana, causing light tremors in Maharashtra's Nagpur and Gadchiroli districts. The tremors, felt in the early morning, were recorded by the National Center for Seismology. Officials confirm the quakes were typical within a 200-300 km range from the epicenter.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 04-12-2024 09:33 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 09:28 IST
An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.3 hit Mulugu in Telangana on Wednesday morning, sending tremors across neighboring regions, officials have reported.
According to the National Center for Seismology, the quake was recorded at 7.27 am, affecting areas as far as Maharashtra's Nagpur and Gadchiroli districts.
Residents experienced light tremors, typical of seismic activity within a 200 to 300 km radius from the epicenter, according to sources from the India Meteorological Department and local district offices.
