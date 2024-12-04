Earthquake Rattles Mulugu, Sends Tremors to Maharashtra

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.3 hit Mulugu in Telangana on Wednesday morning, sending tremors across neighboring regions, officials have reported.

According to the National Center for Seismology, the quake was recorded at 7.27 am, affecting areas as far as Maharashtra's Nagpur and Gadchiroli districts.

Residents experienced light tremors, typical of seismic activity within a 200 to 300 km radius from the epicenter, according to sources from the India Meteorological Department and local district offices.

