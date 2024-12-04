Over 160 National Liaison Officers Meet to Strengthen IAEA’s Technical Cooperation Programme

On 25 November, more than 160 National Liaison Officers (NLOs) from 122 countries gathered at the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters in Vienna for a key meeting ahead of the IAEA Ministerial Conference on Nuclear Science, Technology, and Applications. The event focused on reviewing the current status of the IAEA’s technical cooperation (TC) programme, discussing flagship initiatives, and planning future projects for the next cooperation cycle.

IAEA Director General Mariano Grossi opened the event, emphasizing the importance of such exchanges in ensuring the efficient implementation of the technical cooperation programme. "These exchanges can help in the efficient implementation of the IAEA technical cooperation programme," Grossi said.

A major highlight of the meeting was the launch of the three-volume report Prospects and Achievements of the IAEA Technical Cooperation Programme in the 21st Century. This comprehensive report reflects on the successes of the TC programme over the last two decades, particularly its impact in around 150 countries, including 35 of the world’s least developed nations.

This event marked the second time that NLOs from all regions have met in person for a combined meeting, the first being during the 2017 International Conference on Technical Cooperation. It was attended by over 160 NLOs and National Liaison Assistants (NLAs) representing the IAEA’s four technical cooperation regions.

The Role of National Liaison Officers

National Liaison Officers and Assistants play a crucial role in the implementation of IAEA technical cooperation projects. Appointed by their governments, NLOs manage the strategic direction of their country’s TC programme, ensuring alignment with national development priorities. These officers are the principal interface between the IAEA and its Member States, responsible for the planning, formulation, and execution of projects.

The Prospects and Achievements report addresses the critical need for NLOs to be well-versed in the programme's scope, available nuclear technologies, and the successes achieved globally through IAEA support. The first volume of the report provides an in-depth description of the IAEA's technical cooperation activities, their objectives, and their impact, while also projecting the future direction of the programme.

Since 2000, more than 70,000 experts have received direct training through the IAEA, with an additional 35,000 fellowships and scientific visits funded, including more than 10,000 for female scientists and experts. Over the past 23 years, the TC programme has directed more than €2 billion in funds toward supporting the development needs of IAEA Member States.

Global Impact and Sustainable Development

The second volume of the report highlights the positive influence of IAEA’s technical cooperation on global sustainable development, addressing critical areas such as human health, agriculture, and energy planning. The report also emphasizes the importance of regional partnerships in achieving shared global goals.

The third volume focuses on the tangible results of the TC programme on a country-by-country basis, illustrating how national priorities are addressed through tailored projects that consider the unique conditions and needs of each Member State.

Director General Grossi encouraged NLOs to use the examples and successes in the report to demonstrate the tangible impact of the IAEA’s work in their respective countries.

Training the Future Leaders of Technical Cooperation

The meeting also saw the graduation of the fourth cohort of National Liaison Assistants (NLAs), who completed a three-month training programme at the IAEA’s headquarters. These nine NLAs, from countries including Chad, Egypt, Marshall Islands, Paraguay, Slovakia, Syria, Togo, Türkiye, and Venezuela, are now equipped to lead the implementation of technical cooperation activities in their home countries.

The IAEA's technical cooperation programme continues to play a crucial role in advancing the peaceful use of nuclear technology for development, and the recent gathering of NLOs and NLAs ensures that the future of the programme is in capable hands, with continued focus on global sustainability and cooperation.