ISRO Delays PSLV-C59 Launch After Anomaly in PROBA-3 Mission
ISRO rescheduled the PSLV-C59 launch due to an anomaly in the PROBA-3 spacecraft, initially set for Wednesday. The innovative Proba-3 mission features two satellites flying in precise formation to study the sun's outer atmosphere. NewSpace India Ltd secured the project from the European Space Agency.
- Country:
- India
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has postponed the launch of its PSLV-C59 mission following the detection of an anomaly in the PROBA-3 spacecraft. The launch, initially scheduled for Wednesday, has been rescheduled for Thursday at 16:12 hours, the agency announced.
ISRO, headquartered in Bengaluru, had planned to conduct the launch from the spaceport at 4:08 p.m. on Wednesday. The mission has gained attention for being a pioneering effort, involving two satellites designed to fly in unison for meticulous study of the sun's outer atmosphere.
The commercial division of ISRO, NewSpace India Ltd, has secured this project order from the European Space Agency, highlighting the growing collaboration between international space organizations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
G20 Rio Summit: Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty Launched
SpaceX Successfully Launches India's GSAT-N2 Satellite: A Leap for Broadband and Connectivity
SpaceX Launches GSAT-N2: A Milestone in Indian Satellite Communication
India Taps SpaceX for Powerful Satellite Launch
Red Tape Tipline Launched to Address Regulatory Burdens on Kiwis