Delhi's Green Drive: New EV Charging Stations Power Ahead

In a significant move towards sustainable urban development, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, alongside Aam Aadmi Party's senior leader Manish Sisodia, inaugurated 25 low-cost EV charging stations in Mayur Vihar Phase-1 on Wednesday. This development, part of a broader strategy to combat pollution, underscores Delhi's intention to reinforce its status as India's EV capital.

At the event, Atishi highlighted the city's commitment to fostering a sustainable future, noting that Delhi currently supports over 2,400 EV charging points. The city's success is reflected in its 12% adoption rate of electric vehicles among new registrations, positioning Delhi as a leader in green mobility.

Managed by Delhi Transco Limited, these new charging stations increase the number of government-operated points to 78, ensuring accessibility and affordability for EV users. Sisodia praised the initiative, emphasizing its role in making Delhi a hub for green mobility and underscoring the importance of visionary leadership in achieving environmental milestones.

