Delhi's Green Drive: New EV Charging Stations Power Ahead
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia inaugurated 25 new low-cost EV charging stations. This initiative is part of efforts to enhance EV infrastructure, reflecting Delhi's commitment to sustainability. The city has achieved 12% EV adoption for new vehicles.
In a significant move towards sustainable urban development, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, alongside Aam Aadmi Party's senior leader Manish Sisodia, inaugurated 25 low-cost EV charging stations in Mayur Vihar Phase-1 on Wednesday. This development, part of a broader strategy to combat pollution, underscores Delhi's intention to reinforce its status as India's EV capital.
At the event, Atishi highlighted the city's commitment to fostering a sustainable future, noting that Delhi currently supports over 2,400 EV charging points. The city's success is reflected in its 12% adoption rate of electric vehicles among new registrations, positioning Delhi as a leader in green mobility.
Managed by Delhi Transco Limited, these new charging stations increase the number of government-operated points to 78, ensuring accessibility and affordability for EV users. Sisodia praised the initiative, emphasizing its role in making Delhi a hub for green mobility and underscoring the importance of visionary leadership in achieving environmental milestones.
(With inputs from agencies.)
