Dramatic Elephant Rescue in Palappilly

An unusual incident unfolded in Palappilly Village on Thursday morning when a sub-adult male elephant toppled into an abandoned septic tank. According to forest officials, the incident took place around 8:30 am.

A rescue operation was swiftly launched to save the pachyderm, with authorities working tirelessly to extract the animal from its tight spot.

The elephant was a member of a herd that had been driven back into the forest prior to this unfortunate incident. Efforts by the team are ongoing to ensure a safe retrieval.

(With inputs from agencies.)