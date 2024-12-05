Left Menu

Dramatic Elephant Rescue in Palappilly

An elephant in Palappilly Village fell into a disused septic tank, prompting a rescue operation by forest officials. Occurring at 8:30 am, the incident saw efforts being made to free the pachyderm, which was part of a herd that had been driven back into the forest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thrissur | Updated: 05-12-2024 11:56 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 11:56 IST
Dramatic Elephant Rescue in Palappilly
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An unusual incident unfolded in Palappilly Village on Thursday morning when a sub-adult male elephant toppled into an abandoned septic tank. According to forest officials, the incident took place around 8:30 am.

A rescue operation was swiftly launched to save the pachyderm, with authorities working tirelessly to extract the animal from its tight spot.

The elephant was a member of a herd that had been driven back into the forest prior to this unfortunate incident. Efforts by the team are ongoing to ensure a safe retrieval.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024