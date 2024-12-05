Dramatic Elephant Rescue in Palappilly
An elephant in Palappilly Village fell into a disused septic tank, prompting a rescue operation by forest officials. Occurring at 8:30 am, the incident saw efforts being made to free the pachyderm, which was part of a herd that had been driven back into the forest.
An unusual incident unfolded in Palappilly Village on Thursday morning when a sub-adult male elephant toppled into an abandoned septic tank. According to forest officials, the incident took place around 8:30 am.
A rescue operation was swiftly launched to save the pachyderm, with authorities working tirelessly to extract the animal from its tight spot.
The elephant was a member of a herd that had been driven back into the forest prior to this unfortunate incident. Efforts by the team are ongoing to ensure a safe retrieval.
