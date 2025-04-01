Sewer and Septic Tank Cleaning: A Dangerous Undertaking

The government announced Tuesday that no disability incidents have been reported due to unsafe sewer and septic tank cleaning practices since 2014. This information was disclosed in response to a query raised in the Lok Sabha.

Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Ramdas Athawale, shared alarming data: 430 individuals have died from hazardous cleaning operations of sewers and septic tanks since 2019.

In further response, Athawale stated that no compensation has been disbursed for workers permanently disabled by these dangerous practices, reaffirming that no such disability incidents have been reported across states or Union territories.

(With inputs from agencies.)