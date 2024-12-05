Left Menu

Tragic End for Elephant in Palappilly: Septic Tank Ordeal

A sub-adult male elephant fell into a disused septic tank in Palappilly village, Chalakudy, and succumbed to neck injuries. The incident happened around 8.30 AM, and the elephant died by noon. Forest officials are working to retrieve the carcass, awaiting post-mortem results for confirmation.

Tragic End for Elephant in Palappilly: Septic Tank Ordeal
A sub-adult male elephant tragically lost its life after falling into an old, unused septic tank in the village of Palappilly, near Chalakudy, on Thursday morning, according to forest officials.

The incident unfolded around 8:30 AM, and the elephant succumbed to its injuries, believed to be inflicted upon its neck, by noon. Efforts are underway to extract the carcass.

The elephant was part of a herd that had retreated into the forest. The precise cause of death will be determined post-mortem, as experts continue investigations into the unfortunate event.

