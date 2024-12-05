Left Menu

Revolutionizing Longevity: AgeXtend's AI Breakthrough

The Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi has unveiled AgeXtend, an AI-driven platform designed to discover molecules promoting healthy aging. Published in 'Nature Aging', AgeXtend leverages data from existing geroprotectors, identifies new molecules, evaluates geroprotective potential, and ensures safety in the discovery process, demonstrating efficacy in various biological models.

New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2024 22:27 IST
The Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi has launched AgeXtend, an Artificial Intelligence platform poised to redefine healthy aging research.

Featured in 'Nature Aging', AgeXtend pinpoints molecules that can extend lifespan by analyzing data from known geroprotectors.

The tool not only predicts new substances but also evaluates their safety and efficacy using advanced AI modules.

