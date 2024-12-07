Innovative Rock Bolt Technology Mitigates Landslides in Uttarakhand

In a pioneering effort, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) is using Australian rock bolt technology to combat landslides in Uttarakhand's hilly regions. These interventions are crucial for ensuring safe passage, particularly for Chardham pilgrims during the monsoon when landslides frequently disrupt travel and pose life-threatening risks.

The technology is currently being implemented in Raturisera and Bandarkot along the Gangotri highway in Uttarkashi district. BRO Commander Vivek Srivastava highlighted its prior success in stabilizing landslide zones at Nalupani and Chungi Badethi, which motivated further application in other areas.

With a 90% effectiveness rate, the technique involves soil nailing in soil and rock bolting in bedrock, significantly reducing landslide incidents. The total investment in these two areas amounts to Rs 29.1 crore, with a completion target set for March next year, aiming to ensure long-term infrastructure stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)