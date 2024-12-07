Storm Darragh: UK and Ireland Battered by Powerful Winds and Rain

Severe weather conditions, brought by Storm Darragh, left hundreds of thousands of people in Britain and Ireland powerless and stranded indoors as authorities issued stern warnings. The storm unleashed winds up to 93 miles per hour, prompting officials to send a rare emergency alert to about 3 million households in the region.

Rough weather led to a red warning by the UK's weather forecasters, marking it as the most critical. Thousands of homes, particularly in Northern Ireland, Wales, and western England, faced power outages overnight. Strong winds forced the closure of major highways and bridges, while several train services were suspended.

Ireland wasn't spared from the storm's wrath, as approximately 400,000 homes, farms, or businesses experienced power cuts. Several flights at Dublin Airport faced cancellations, contributing to the extensive impact of the storm across the area.

