SAWS Issues Severe Weather Warnings for Flooding, Storms and Fire Danger

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued multiple weather warnings for disruptive rainfall, severe thunderstorms and extreme fire danger affecting large parts of the country today, urging residents, motorists and disaster management authorities to remain alert and take necessary precautions.

Disruptive Rainfall Warnings

SAWS has warned that persistent and heavy rainfall could lead to flooding of settlements and infrastructure, particularly in northern parts of the country:

Orange Level 5 Warning:Disruptive rain is expected over the northern and eastern parts of Limpopo, with a high risk of flooding of formal and informal settlements, roads and low-lying bridges, as well as damage to mud-built houses. This level indicates a significant threat with potential for serious impacts on communities and infrastructure.

Yellow Level 4 Warning (Rainfall):Disruptive rain is forecast for the northern parts of Mpumalanga and south-western Limpopo, excluding the extreme south-east. Localised flooding of settlements, roads and bridges is likely, especially in vulnerable low-lying areas.

Severe Thunderstorm Alerts

SAWS has also issued warnings for severe thunderstorms, which may be accompanied by multiple hazardous weather elements:

Yellow Level 4 Warning (Severe Thunderstorms):Severe thunderstorms are expected over Gauteng, extreme south-western Limpopo, southern Mpumalanga, eastern North West, eastern Free State, and western parts of KwaZulu-Natal. These storms may bring heavy downpours, excessive lightning, strong damaging winds, and small to large hail, posing risks to life, property, transport and power infrastructure.

Yellow Level 1 Warning:Severe thunderstorms leading to localised flooding, strong winds, lightning and hail are expected over the north-central parts of the Northern Cape. While impacts are expected to be more limited, residents are advised to remain cautious.

Extreme Fire Danger and Heat Conditions

In contrast to the wet conditions elsewhere, SAWS has also warned of extreme fire danger and heat in parts of the western interior:

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the western parts of the Northern Cape and northern areas of the Western Cape, where dry, hot and windy conditions could lead to rapid spread of veld and wildfires.

Extremely hot and uncomfortable temperatures are forecast in the Namakwa District of the Northern Cape and in parts of the Western Cape, excluding the south coast and adjacent interior regions. These conditions may pose health risks, particularly to the elderly, children and those with chronic illnesses.

Public Safety Advisory

SAWS has advised the public to:

Avoid travelling through flooded roads and low-lying bridges

Secure loose objects that could be blown away by strong winds

Remain indoors during severe thunderstorms

Stay hydrated and avoid outdoor activities during extreme heat

Report weather-related emergencies to local authorities

The Weather Service continues to monitor conditions closely and will issue updates as required.