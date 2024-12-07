Urgency in Protecting Ladakh Bird Sanctuary: NGT's Call to Action

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued notices to key authorities concerning the pressing need to safeguard the Ladakh Bird Sanctuary. This move follows the tribunal's suo motu consideration of a media report that highlighted the sanctuary's severe environmental challenges.

NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava emphasized that the sanctuary's viability is at risk due to climate change, habitat degradation, and human factors. The area supports numerous bird species valuable to ecotourism and scientific studies, including the Tibetan Snowcock and the Bar-headed Goose.

The tribunal noted potential breaches of the Biological Diversity Act and the Environment (Protection) Act. Authorities, including those from the CPCB and the Ministry of Environment, have been asked to submit their responses by March 20, with special attention on climate change's effect on bird distribution patterns.

