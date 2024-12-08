Left Menu

The Social Gaze: Understanding How Apes and Humans Deconstruct Events

Research reveals that both humans and primates possess social knowledge, enabling them to understand social dynamics. An eye-tracking study shows similarities in how apes and humans identify agents in various scenes, pointing to a shared cognitive foundation predating language.

08-12-2024
  • United Kingdom

Research has unveiled intriguing insights into the similarities between humans and their closest living relatives, apes, when it comes to social understanding. This study, highlighted by The Conversation, delved into how both species deconstruct social dynamics.

Using innovative eye-tracking techniques, researchers observed adult humans, infants, and various ape species, including chimpanzees and orangutans, as they watched videos of social and non-social interactions. The results showed that both adult humans and apes were adept at identifying agents in scenes, particularly when the 'patients' were objects.

The study's findings suggest a deep-rooted cognitive ability shared by humans and apes in processing social information, potentially providing a foundational scaffold for the evolution of language. However, it remains a mystery why apes do not communicate about these events as humans do.

