Unveiling the Primate Connection: How Social Knowledge Shapes Communication

This study explores how humans and other primates, like apes, manage social dynamics. Both humans and primates identify agents and patients in events, with eye-tracking studies showing similar patterns. The research suggests that while humans use language for communication, the ability to deconstruct events could be shared with primates.

Updated: 08-12-2024 11:40 IST
In an intriguing study, researchers have delved into how humans and other primates like apes handle social dynamics by utilizing eye-tracking technology. The study showed similar patterns in identifying agents and patients, pointing toward shared cognitive skills in humans and primates.

What sets humans apart is their use of language to convey these social constructs, organizing events into clear sentences, which was not evident in primates. Interestingly, while humans and apes responded rapidly to scenes involving objects, social contexts took longer to decode.

The findings reveal that infants were unable to process this information like adults, focusing more on backgrounds, highlighting developmental differences. The research posits that our ability to deconstruct events might be a cognitive skill shared with our closest evolutionary relatives, even if they don't communicate like us.

(With inputs from agencies.)

