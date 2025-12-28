Outcry Over Relief: Sengar's Unnao Case Sparks Protests
The Mumbai Youth Congress protested the relief granted to Kuldeep Sengar, an ex-BJP MLA, convicted in the Unnao rape case. The Delhi High Court suspended his sentence pending appeal, sparking accusations of BJP hypocrisy and undermining women's safety. The Supreme Court will review the suspension soon.
The Mumbai Youth Congress staged a protest following the relief granted to Kuldeep Sengar, the expelled BJP MLA convicted in the infamous Unnao rape case. Dissent follows the Delhi High Court's decision to suspend Sengar's jail term, despite his serving over seven years of a life sentence, pending his appeal.
Accusations of hypocrisy quickly surfaced, alleging a contradiction between the BJP's 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' slogan and the suspension of Sengar's sentence. Under the leadership of Zeenat Shabreen, protesters traveled via local train, engaging commuters to shed light on the case and criticize perceived governmental protection of the convicted leader.
Claims were made against the BJP-led government of shielding individuals found guilty of grave crimes against women, seen as undermining efforts for women's safety and justice. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court is scheduled to address a CBI plea contesting the High Court order that temporarily suspended Sengar's life sentence.
