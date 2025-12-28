Left Menu

Outcry Over Relief: Sengar's Unnao Case Sparks Protests

The Mumbai Youth Congress protested the relief granted to Kuldeep Sengar, an ex-BJP MLA, convicted in the Unnao rape case. The Delhi High Court suspended his sentence pending appeal, sparking accusations of BJP hypocrisy and undermining women's safety. The Supreme Court will review the suspension soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-12-2025 17:26 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 17:26 IST
Outcry Over Relief: Sengar's Unnao Case Sparks Protests
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Mumbai Youth Congress staged a protest following the relief granted to Kuldeep Sengar, the expelled BJP MLA convicted in the infamous Unnao rape case. Dissent follows the Delhi High Court's decision to suspend Sengar's jail term, despite his serving over seven years of a life sentence, pending his appeal.

Accusations of hypocrisy quickly surfaced, alleging a contradiction between the BJP's 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' slogan and the suspension of Sengar's sentence. Under the leadership of Zeenat Shabreen, protesters traveled via local train, engaging commuters to shed light on the case and criticize perceived governmental protection of the convicted leader.

Claims were made against the BJP-led government of shielding individuals found guilty of grave crimes against women, seen as undermining efforts for women's safety and justice. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court is scheduled to address a CBI plea contesting the High Court order that temporarily suspended Sengar's life sentence.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Student's Life Cut Short by Exam Pressure

Tragedy Strikes: Student's Life Cut Short by Exam Pressure

 India
2
Outcry Over Relief: Sengar's Unnao Case Sparks Protests

Outcry Over Relief: Sengar's Unnao Case Sparks Protests

 India
3
President Murmu's Dive into Naval Excellence: Aboard INS Vaghsheer

President Murmu's Dive into Naval Excellence: Aboard INS Vaghsheer

 India
4
SatCom Spectrum Face-off: Government Sets New Challenges for Starlink and Telecom Giants

SatCom Spectrum Face-off: Government Sets New Challenges for Starlink and Te...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital markets don’t collapse under regulation, they adapt and expand

AI can improve planning for climate-driven flood risks

AI is quietly altering human cognition

AI data centers are pushing power Grids to the edge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025