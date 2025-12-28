Tragedy Strikes: Student's Life Cut Short by Exam Pressure

A tragic incident unfolded in Bagru, Rajasthan, as Priyanshu Raj, a 19-year-old student from Manipal University, allegedly committed suicide due to exam stress.

Raj, a native of Patna, Bihar, was reportedly caught cheating during an examination, which led to the seizure of his answer sheet and notes.

Overcome with distress, Raj rented a scooter and traveled to an under-construction building. After leaving his belongings on the 12th floor, he jumped, resulting in his death. Authorities are investigating further.