Tragedy Strikes: Student's Life Cut Short by Exam Pressure

A 19-year-old student from Manipal University allegedly committed suicide due to exam-related stress. Priyanshu Raj, a computer science student, was caught cheating during an exam, leading him to jump off an under-construction building in Bagru, Rajasthan. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 28-12-2025 17:25 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 17:25 IST
A tragic incident unfolded in Bagru, Rajasthan, as Priyanshu Raj, a 19-year-old student from Manipal University, allegedly committed suicide due to exam stress.

Raj, a native of Patna, Bihar, was reportedly caught cheating during an examination, which led to the seizure of his answer sheet and notes.

Overcome with distress, Raj rented a scooter and traveled to an under-construction building. After leaving his belongings on the 12th floor, he jumped, resulting in his death. Authorities are investigating further.

