Delhi Chills: Unseasonal Temperature Drop Sparks Weather Alert
Delhi recorded its second-lowest daytime temperature of the winter at 23.7°C. Light rain was expected, and the India Meteorological Department predicted fog for Monday. Humidity ranged between 97% and 68%.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2024 19:03 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 19:03 IST
On Sunday, Delhi experienced an unseasonably cold spell, recording its second-lowest daytime temperature of the winter season at 23.7°C, slightly below the normal range.
Light rain was anticipated in the evening, and the India Meteorological Department has issued a forecast indicating possible drizzle in various areas of Delhi and surrounding regions, including parts of NCR and Farukhnagar in Haryana.
Humidity levels fluctuated significantly between 97% and 68% during the day, and fog is predicted for Monday, with temperatures expected to range from a minimum of 8°C to a maximum of 27°C.
