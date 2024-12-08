Delhi Chills: Unseasonal Temperature Drop Sparks Weather Alert

On Sunday, Delhi experienced an unseasonably cold spell, recording its second-lowest daytime temperature of the winter season at 23.7°C, slightly below the normal range.

Light rain was anticipated in the evening, and the India Meteorological Department has issued a forecast indicating possible drizzle in various areas of Delhi and surrounding regions, including parts of NCR and Farukhnagar in Haryana.

Humidity levels fluctuated significantly between 97% and 68% during the day, and fog is predicted for Monday, with temperatures expected to range from a minimum of 8°C to a maximum of 27°C.

