Left Menu

Delhi Chills: Unseasonal Temperature Drop Sparks Weather Alert

Delhi recorded its second-lowest daytime temperature of the winter at 23.7°C. Light rain was expected, and the India Meteorological Department predicted fog for Monday. Humidity ranged between 97% and 68%.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2024 19:03 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 19:03 IST
Delhi Chills: Unseasonal Temperature Drop Sparks Weather Alert
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Sunday, Delhi experienced an unseasonably cold spell, recording its second-lowest daytime temperature of the winter season at 23.7°C, slightly below the normal range.

Light rain was anticipated in the evening, and the India Meteorological Department has issued a forecast indicating possible drizzle in various areas of Delhi and surrounding regions, including parts of NCR and Farukhnagar in Haryana.

Humidity levels fluctuated significantly between 97% and 68% during the day, and fog is predicted for Monday, with temperatures expected to range from a minimum of 8°C to a maximum of 27°C.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New York City

REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New ...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment vote

UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment v...

 Global
3
Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

 Global
4
Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information proves son alive

Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information pro...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024