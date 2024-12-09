Jewar's Soaring Real Estate Prospects: A Future Investment Hub
Jewar, situated along the Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh, is rapidly gaining prominence as a fast-growing real estate micro-market owing to the upcoming international airport. Land prices have appreciated significantly, and are projected to rise further by 2030 due to key infrastructure developments and government initiatives.
Jewar, a burgeoning township along the Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh, is experiencing a notable surge in real estate interest, primarily due to the forthcoming international airport. According to a Colliers report, land prices in the area have increased by 40 percent in the past five years.
Projections indicate that the surge will continue, with land prices expected to climb an additional 50 percent by 2030, as outlined in Colliers India's report on urban expansion. The report highlights Jewar's potential as an investment hotspot, driven by substantial infrastructure and industrial development.
Significant projects like the Jewar Airport, metro extensions, and themed city initiatives are acting as key catalysts for growth. Government interventions, including YEIDA and metro expansions, bolster this trend, allowing Jewar to emerge as a pivotal real estate micro-market in India.
