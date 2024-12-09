Left Menu

Kashmir in the Grip of Intense Cold Wave

The cold wave in Kashmir has intensified, with temperatures plummeting several degrees below freezing. Gulmarg recorded the lowest temperature at minus 9.0 degrees Celsius. The valley braces for more cold weather, with dry conditions expected over the next 10 days, except for possible snowfall in higher regions.

The cold wave in Kashmir has become more severe, as temperatures have dropped significantly across the region.

Gulmarg registered the lowest temperature of minus 9.0 degrees Celsius following fresh snowfall, making it the coldest spot in Kashmir.

Forecasters predict dry weather over the next 10 days, despite the chance of light snowfall in the elevated areas by December 12.

