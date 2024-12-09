Left Menu

Kerala's Smart City Project: A New Chapter Unfolds

Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan clarified that the payout to TECOM for exiting the Smart City Project in Kochi is the cost of shares, not compensation. This move aligns with future IT development goals for the state, ensuring government control over subsequent developments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 09-12-2024 21:09 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 21:09 IST
Kerala's Smart City Project: A New Chapter Unfolds
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced on Monday that payments to Dubai-based TECOM for its departure from the Smart City Project in Kochi are not compensations but expenses for its shares in the venture. The transaction is a legitimate settlement for TECOM's investment, Vijayan clarified, countering Congress-led UDF allegations.

Asserting government control over future project developments, CM Vijayan emphasized that moneys paid to TECOM are not compensation but the value of their 84% stake, as evaluated independently. While countering opposition claims of a real estate agenda, Vijayan reiterated the project's continued focus on IT development.

The committee, overseen by the Chief Secretary, evaluated the withdrawal policy. The plan ensures Kerala's IT sector's strategic expansion, utilizing available land next to Kochi Infopark. The project remains pivotal after TECOM's strategic decision in 2017 to withdraw operations outside Dubai. The cabinet endorses this resolution for a smooth transition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024