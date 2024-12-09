Mumbai Experiences Coldest Day Since 2015

Mumbai experienced its chilliest day on Monday since December 24, 2015, as temperatures fell to 13.7 degrees Celsius, according to an official from the India Meteorological Department.

This temperature drop not only marks the coldest day in recent years but also surpasses the season's previous low of 16.5 degrees Celsius recorded just a few days back. The chilling weather conditions have been attributed to certain atmospheric factors.

The maximum daytime temperature, however, is predicted to hover around 32 degrees Celsius, providing some relief during the day, as per the IMD official's statement.

