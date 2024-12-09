Recent observations have reinforced the confounding discovery that the universe is expanding more rapidly than anticipated. This has left scientists speculating on potential causes, possibly linked to cosmic components like dark energy and dark matter. Two years' worth of data from NASA's James Webb Space Telescope have substantiated earlier Hubble Space Telescope findings.

The Webb Telescope, renowned for its capability, suggests that prior data from the Hubble might not have been flawed by instrumentation errors. "This large sample of Webb data confirms the baffling findings from the Hubble, pointing to a faster universe expansion than our theories can currently explain," stated astrophysicist Adam Riess from Johns Hopkins University.

Dark matter and dark energy, constituting 96% of the universe, are still poorly understood aspects of cosmology. The study published on Monday rekindles interest in revising our cosmic models while pointing to the need for more data to better characterize and resolve the Hubble Tension.

(With inputs from agencies.)