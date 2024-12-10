Left Menu

Delhi's Air Quality Plummets to 'Poor' Levels

Delhi's air quality declined to the 'poor' category with an AQI of 223. Of 38 monitoring stations, only Jahangirpuri recorded 'very poor' air quality, while 27 others were in the 'poor' category. The remaining stations reported 'moderate' air quality, according to the Sameer app.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2024 10:50 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 10:50 IST
Delhi's Air Quality Plummets to 'Poor' Levels
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, Delhi's air quality slipped into the 'poor' category with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 223, according to data from the Sameer app.

Among the 38 monitoring stations, Jahangirpuri was the only one to register air quality in the 'very poor' category.

As per Central Pollution Control Board standards, air quality varies from 'good' to 'severe'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024