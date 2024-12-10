Delhi's Air Quality Plummets to 'Poor' Levels
Delhi's air quality declined to the 'poor' category with an AQI of 223. Of 38 monitoring stations, only Jahangirpuri recorded 'very poor' air quality, while 27 others were in the 'poor' category. The remaining stations reported 'moderate' air quality, according to the Sameer app.
On Tuesday, Delhi's air quality slipped into the 'poor' category with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 223, according to data from the Sameer app.
Among the 38 monitoring stations, Jahangirpuri was the only one to register air quality in the 'very poor' category.
As per Central Pollution Control Board standards, air quality varies from 'good' to 'severe'.
