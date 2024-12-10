Delhi's Air Quality Plummets to 'Poor' Levels

On Tuesday, Delhi's air quality slipped into the 'poor' category with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 223, according to data from the Sameer app.

Among the 38 monitoring stations, Jahangirpuri was the only one to register air quality in the 'very poor' category.

As per Central Pollution Control Board standards, air quality varies from 'good' to 'severe'.

(With inputs from agencies.)