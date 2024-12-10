Left Menu

Nuclear-Free Future: Nihon Hidankyo's Call for the Next Generation

Nihon Hidankyo, a group of atomic bomb survivors, urges the younger generation to advocate for a nuclear-free world. Represented by co-chair Terumi Tanaka at the Nobel Peace Prize ceremony, they warn about the weakening global standard against nuclear weapons amidst current conflicts, emphasizing the critical need for action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2024 17:30 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 17:30 IST
The youth must champion the cause for a nuclear-free world, emphasized a representative from this year's Nobel Peace Prize laureate, Nihon Hidankyo, an atomic bomb survivors' group.

Rooted in Hiroshima and Nagasaki's devastation, Nihon Hidankyo strives for nuclear disarmament through survivor testimonies. Terumi Tanaka, co-chair and atomic bomb survivor, highlighted the urgency of sustaining this movement during the Nobel ceremony in Oslo.

Tanaka underscored the risk of the 'nuclear taboo' eroding, citing nuclear threats in Ukraine and Gaza as evidence of potential peril. He called on future generations to further the legacy of driving towards a world devoid of nuclear weapons.

