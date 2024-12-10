Nuclear-Free Future: Nihon Hidankyo's Call for the Next Generation

The youth must champion the cause for a nuclear-free world, emphasized a representative from this year's Nobel Peace Prize laureate, Nihon Hidankyo, an atomic bomb survivors' group.

Rooted in Hiroshima and Nagasaki's devastation, Nihon Hidankyo strives for nuclear disarmament through survivor testimonies. Terumi Tanaka, co-chair and atomic bomb survivor, highlighted the urgency of sustaining this movement during the Nobel ceremony in Oslo.

Tanaka underscored the risk of the 'nuclear taboo' eroding, citing nuclear threats in Ukraine and Gaza as evidence of potential peril. He called on future generations to further the legacy of driving towards a world devoid of nuclear weapons.

(With inputs from agencies.)