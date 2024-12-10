Left Menu

Tehran's Sky Chokes Under Pollution: City Shuts Down

Due to severe air pollution, Iranian authorities announced the closure of all governmental offices, universities, and schools in Tehran and neighboring provinces for two days. While banks and essential services remain open, the population is advised to take precautions. The pollution, exacerbated by traffic and weather conditions, is a recurring issue in Tehran.

Iran took drastic measures on Tuesday as authorities announced a two-day closure of government offices, universities, and schools in the greater Tehran area due to escalating air pollution levels.

The situation in Tehran, a city of over 10 million residents, forced the shutdown of educational institutions over the weekend, but the decision was expanded to include all government operations amid rising health concerns. Essential services and banks, however, will continue to operate, while online platforms will facilitate continued learning during this period.

This recurrence of severe air conditions prompted warnings for vulnerable groups, including the elderly and children, to exercise caution. The smog, primarily the result of vehicular and industrial emissions, often intensifies during colder months when weather patterns trap pollutants over the city.

