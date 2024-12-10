Tehran's Sky Chokes Under Pollution: City Shuts Down

Iran took drastic measures on Tuesday as authorities announced a two-day closure of government offices, universities, and schools in the greater Tehran area due to escalating air pollution levels.

The situation in Tehran, a city of over 10 million residents, forced the shutdown of educational institutions over the weekend, but the decision was expanded to include all government operations amid rising health concerns. Essential services and banks, however, will continue to operate, while online platforms will facilitate continued learning during this period.

This recurrence of severe air conditions prompted warnings for vulnerable groups, including the elderly and children, to exercise caution. The smog, primarily the result of vehicular and industrial emissions, often intensifies during colder months when weather patterns trap pollutants over the city.

