Left Menu

Tragic Accident Claims Family's Lives in Uttarakhand Gorge

A family from Delhi tragically died when their car plunged into a 300-meter deep gorge in Uttarakhand's Pauri district. The victims were identified as Vinod Singh Negi, his wife Champa Devi, and their son Gaurav. The accident occurred as they traveled to their ancestral village.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 10-12-2024 18:55 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 18:55 IST
Tragic Accident Claims Family's Lives in Uttarakhand Gorge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi-based family faced a tragic fate after their car fell into a gorge in Uttarakhand's Pauri district. All three members, including Vinod Singh Negi (59), his wife Champa Devi (57), and their son Gaurav (26), perished in the accident, police reported.

The family was en route from Delhi to their ancestral home in Kuthargaon, Pauri district, when the accident took place at Dwarikhal near Gumkhal. The driver reportedly lost command of the vehicle, causing it to dive into a 300-meter deep gorge.

An SDRF team was promptly dispatched to the site, where they successfully retrieved the bodies using ropes and stretchers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024