Tragic Accident Claims Family's Lives in Uttarakhand Gorge

A Delhi-based family faced a tragic fate after their car fell into a gorge in Uttarakhand's Pauri district. All three members, including Vinod Singh Negi (59), his wife Champa Devi (57), and their son Gaurav (26), perished in the accident, police reported.

The family was en route from Delhi to their ancestral home in Kuthargaon, Pauri district, when the accident took place at Dwarikhal near Gumkhal. The driver reportedly lost command of the vehicle, causing it to dive into a 300-meter deep gorge.

An SDRF team was promptly dispatched to the site, where they successfully retrieved the bodies using ropes and stretchers.

