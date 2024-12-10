India and Italy Collaborate on Advanced Landslide Early Warning Systems to Mitigate Risks

The Geological Survey of India (GSI) is set to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Research Institute for Geo-Hydrological Protection of the National Research Council (CNR-IRPI), Italy, to advance Landslide Forecast and Early Warning Systems (LEWS) in India. The Union Cabinet approved the collaboration on December 6, 2024, marking a significant step toward improving India's disaster preparedness and mitigation efforts. Key Objectives of the Partnership

Enhanced Landslide Forecasting: The collaboration aims to leverage CNR-IRPI’s expertise in developing granular, high-resolution LEWS models with nowcasting capabilities. This partnership will strengthen India's ability to predict and mitigate landslide risks effectively.

Scaling Up India's LEWS: The National Landslide Forecasting Centre (NLFC), established at GSI, Kolkata, is working to implement regional LEWS across all landslide-prone states and Union Territories. Currently, NLFC provides live daily forecasting in Kalimpong and Darjeeling districts of West Bengal and Nilgiri district of Tamil Nadu, with testing underway in 13 additional districts. The partnership will enhance the operational capabilities of NLFC to meet international standards.

Integration with PM Gati Shakti: By integrating GSI's landslide susceptibility and forecast maps with the PM Gati Shakti platform, the initiative will enhance resilience and reduce vulnerability in hilly regions. This approach supports sustainable development and infrastructure planning in fragile terrains.

Addressing Past Challenges: Learning from disasters like the Wayanad Landslide in Kerala, the collaboration will contribute to proactive measures to secure lives and livelihoods in landslide-prone areas.

National and International Synergy

The Research Institute for Geo-Hydrological Protection (CNR-IRPI) is globally recognized for its advancements in LEWS. The collaboration will focus on:

Sharing best practices in landslide prediction technologies.

Utilizing satellite-based monitoring systems for precise early warnings.

Training Indian scientists and researchers to scale up forecasting models.

Future Expansion Plans

Extend LEWS coverage to more districts with improved spatial and temporal resolution.

Incorporate cutting-edge technologies like machine learning algorithms for real-time hazard assessment.

Promote community-based disaster preparedness programs in landslide-prone regions.

Vision of the National Landslide Forecasting Centre (NLFC)

The NLFC aims to provide timely and accurate landslide forecasting to stakeholders, empowering communities to prepare and mitigate risks effectively. This initiative aligns with India’s broader disaster risk reduction strategies and commitments to sustainable development.

The collaboration between GSI and CNR-IRPI marks a transformative step toward building robust landslide early warning systems in India. By combining scientific innovation, international expertise, and local knowledge, the partnership underscores India’s commitment to safeguarding lives and fostering resilience in disaster-prone areas.