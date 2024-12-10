Left Menu

Dignified Housing for All: Yogi Adityanath's Commitment

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized the BJP's commitment to providing dignified housing and necessary facilities for the needy. After inspecting night shelters, he affirmed the efforts under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and additional state measures like distributing blankets to protect against severe cold.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur | Updated: 10-12-2024 22:41 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 22:41 IST
Housing
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reinforced the BJP government's promise to ensure dignified housing for every needy person during a media interaction on Tuesday.

After evaluating four night shelters, the Chief Minister highlighted the allocation of housing under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and the availability of free night shelters for economically disadvantaged individuals visiting the city for work.

In a move to combat the severe cold, Adityanath inaugurated a new night shelter, distributed essential items like blankets and food, and instructed local officials to maintain cleanliness and supplies in all night shelters. The government will also provide blankets to 4 lakh individuals in the first phase of distribution, securing comfort and safety for the vulnerable population during harsh weather conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

