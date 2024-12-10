Left Menu

Malibu's Fiery Challenge: Franklin Fire Forces Evacuations

The Franklin Fire, a rapidly spreading wildfire near Los Angeles, has forced Malibu residents to evacuate as it threatens homes. Having grown from 5 to 2,200 acres overnight, the blaze has destroyed some homes and caused power outages. Firefighters are racing against time and hazardous winds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2024 23:02 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 23:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A fast-spreading wildfire northwest of Los Angeles compelled Malibu residents to evacuate as it encroached on homes, disrupting power and closing roads in the scenic community.

Dubbed the Franklin Fire, the blaze expanded rapidly from five acres to 2,200 acres overnight. It crossed the Pacific Coast Highway in the beautiful coastal city of 10,000 people. Despite its escalation, the fire has caused minimal property damage and no casualties, according to Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone.

As the fire remains uncontained, Marrone announced a bolstered effort with 300 more firefighters joining the 700 currently engaged in combating the blaze. The Los Angeles County Fire Department intends to launch a comprehensive ground and air operation. Time is crucial due to the fire's challenging location, and its origin remains a mystery.

Overnight, officials went door to door, advising thousands of residents to evacuate. Roads were closed as the fire's intensity grew. The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning, indicating elevated fire risk due to wind gusts potentially reaching 80 miles per hour. This warning underscores the hazardous conditions firefighters face.

Pepperdine University in Malibu was placed under a shelter-in-place order overnight, prompting some students to evacuate to safe areas on campus. The situation left students like Gabrielle Salgado feeling stressed and fatigued.

(With inputs from agencies.)

