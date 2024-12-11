Greece's Fiery Battle Against Climate Change: An Epic Struggle

This year, Greece faced a daunting challenge with about 9,500 wildfires, including a significant one near Athens, devastating 44,500 hectares of land. This occurred during what officials describe as the country's hottest and driest year on record.

While wildfires are not uncommon in Greece's eastern Mediterranean region, experts highlight that climate change, exacerbated by fossil fuel consumption, has intensified their frequency and severity. Official statistics reflect a 7.5% increase in wildfires compared to the average of the past 20 years. However, prompt actions by authorities mitigated the impact, reducing the destroyed land by 14%.

One-third of these fires erupted outside the traditional fire season, May to October, as noted by Civil Protection Minister Vassilis Kikilias, underscoring the challenges the country faces as a frontline state against climate change. In 2023, a notable wildfire in northeastern Greece raged for 11 days, consuming an area larger than New York City, signaling the urgent need for effective climate adaptation strategies.

