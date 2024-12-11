Left Menu

Amazon's Deforestation Dilemma: Beef Industry's Role Unveiled Ahead of COP30

A new report by Global Canopy claims that Brazil's beef and leather industries contribute significantly to Amazon deforestation, with 80% of companies failing to commit to stopping it. The report calls for corporate action ahead of COP30, urging transparency and effective deforestation mitigation strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brasilia | Updated: 11-12-2024 11:55 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 11:47 IST
Amazon's Deforestation Dilemma: Beef Industry's Role Unveiled Ahead of COP30
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Brazil

The upcoming COP30 United Nations climate conference in Belem highlights Brazil's struggle with deforestation in the Amazon. A new report by Global Canopy reveals that 80% of leading Brazilian beef and cow leather companies lack commitments to halt deforestation, a major contributor to carbon emissions.

The report scrutinizes 175 beef and leather companies and financial institutions involved in the $100 billion industry, which is a third of the annual climate finance pledged by wealthy nations at COP29 in Baku. Despite some efforts by companies like JBS, the report claims little effective action is being taken to combat deforestation linked to cattle farming.

Transparency and traceability measures, such as those from JBS, are not universally adopted. Global Canopy urges enhanced monitoring and compliance with deforestation standards ahead of COP30. The state of Para, with 25 million cattle and 35% cleared land, exemplifies the deforestation challenge. An update to the report is anticipated before COP30 next November.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024