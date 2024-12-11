Amazon's Deforestation Dilemma: Beef Industry's Role Unveiled Ahead of COP30

The upcoming COP30 United Nations climate conference in Belem highlights Brazil's struggle with deforestation in the Amazon. A new report by Global Canopy reveals that 80% of leading Brazilian beef and cow leather companies lack commitments to halt deforestation, a major contributor to carbon emissions.

The report scrutinizes 175 beef and leather companies and financial institutions involved in the $100 billion industry, which is a third of the annual climate finance pledged by wealthy nations at COP29 in Baku. Despite some efforts by companies like JBS, the report claims little effective action is being taken to combat deforestation linked to cattle farming.

Transparency and traceability measures, such as those from JBS, are not universally adopted. Global Canopy urges enhanced monitoring and compliance with deforestation standards ahead of COP30. The state of Para, with 25 million cattle and 35% cleared land, exemplifies the deforestation challenge. An update to the report is anticipated before COP30 next November.

