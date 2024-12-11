Left Menu

Rising Mercury: Navigating the World's Hottest Year Ever

In 2024, the planet experienced unprecedented heat, storms, and floods, marking it as the hottest year recorded. Climate Central and experts highlight these conditions as the new normal, urging for immediate climate action amid dire predictions for 2025. Vulnerable communities bear the brunt of this climate crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2024 19:41 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 19:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In 2024, billions endured unbearable heat, unsustainable storms, and relentless flooding, setting a bleak and unprecedented record. Scientists affirm: 2024 was the hottest year in recorded history, a milestone in a disturbing upward trend.

Experts from Climate Central, among others, warn that this is merely the beginning. Unabated pollution fosters warmer oceans and lands, with ever more violent weather patterns.

The vulnerable suffer most. Amid these challenges, experts call for empathy-driven climate action, centering on those hit hardest by the escalating climate crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

