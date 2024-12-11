Rising Mercury: Navigating the World's Hottest Year Ever

In 2024, billions endured unbearable heat, unsustainable storms, and relentless flooding, setting a bleak and unprecedented record. Scientists affirm: 2024 was the hottest year in recorded history, a milestone in a disturbing upward trend.

Experts from Climate Central, among others, warn that this is merely the beginning. Unabated pollution fosters warmer oceans and lands, with ever more violent weather patterns.

The vulnerable suffer most. Amid these challenges, experts call for empathy-driven climate action, centering on those hit hardest by the escalating climate crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)