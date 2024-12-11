Chilly Waves Sweep Across Northern India: Delhi and Kashmir Witness Temperature Drops

Amid plunging temperatures, northern India is experiencing a gripping cold wave. In Delhi, the mercury dropped to a chilly 4.9 degrees Celsius, creating an icy spell not felt in the city for 14 years, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

Meanwhile, Kashmir's renowned destinations of Gulmarg and Sonamarg received fresh snowfall, painting the landscape white. Srinagar also faced gnawing cold, with temperatures rising slightly to minus 3 degrees Celsius from a previous biting low of minus 5.4 degrees.

In Rajasthan, Sikar recorded the lowest temperature of the region at 1.5 degrees Celsius. The weather department forecasts persistent cold waves in the coming days as Delhi and nearby regions brace for continued chilly conditions.

