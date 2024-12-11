Left Menu

Chilly Waves Sweep Across Northern India: Delhi and Kashmir Witness Temperature Drops

The cold wave has gripped Rajasthan and Delhi, with temperatures dropping as low as 4.9°C in Delhi and -3°C in Srinagar. Kashmir's higher reaches experienced fresh snowfall. The temperatures in Delhi fell below 5°C for the first time in 14 years. Cold conditions are expected to persist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2024 21:17 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 21:17 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Amid plunging temperatures, northern India is experiencing a gripping cold wave. In Delhi, the mercury dropped to a chilly 4.9 degrees Celsius, creating an icy spell not felt in the city for 14 years, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

Meanwhile, Kashmir's renowned destinations of Gulmarg and Sonamarg received fresh snowfall, painting the landscape white. Srinagar also faced gnawing cold, with temperatures rising slightly to minus 3 degrees Celsius from a previous biting low of minus 5.4 degrees.

In Rajasthan, Sikar recorded the lowest temperature of the region at 1.5 degrees Celsius. The weather department forecasts persistent cold waves in the coming days as Delhi and nearby regions brace for continued chilly conditions.

