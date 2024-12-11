Chilly Waves Sweep Across Northern India: Delhi and Kashmir Witness Temperature Drops
The cold wave has gripped Rajasthan and Delhi, with temperatures dropping as low as 4.9°C in Delhi and -3°C in Srinagar. Kashmir's higher reaches experienced fresh snowfall. The temperatures in Delhi fell below 5°C for the first time in 14 years. Cold conditions are expected to persist.
- Country:
- India
Amid plunging temperatures, northern India is experiencing a gripping cold wave. In Delhi, the mercury dropped to a chilly 4.9 degrees Celsius, creating an icy spell not felt in the city for 14 years, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).
Meanwhile, Kashmir's renowned destinations of Gulmarg and Sonamarg received fresh snowfall, painting the landscape white. Srinagar also faced gnawing cold, with temperatures rising slightly to minus 3 degrees Celsius from a previous biting low of minus 5.4 degrees.
In Rajasthan, Sikar recorded the lowest temperature of the region at 1.5 degrees Celsius. The weather department forecasts persistent cold waves in the coming days as Delhi and nearby regions brace for continued chilly conditions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Teen Cricket Prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi Joins IPL's Rajasthan Royals
Young Prodigy: Vaibhav Suryavanshi's IPL Journey Begins with Rajasthan Royals
Phone Tapping Controversy Unraveled: Allegations Rock Rajasthan Politics
Tragedy at Sea: Yacht Capsizes in Red Sea Amid Rough Weather
Vaibhav Suryavanshi: Bihar's 13-Year-Old Sensation Signed by Rajasthan Royals