Jurassic Wonders: Dinosaur Fossils Hit London Auction

Three dinosaur fossils from the Jurassic period are set to be auctioned in London, estimated to fetch millions. Christie's will present two Allosaurus skeletons and a Stegosaurus fossil. Separately, NASA's James Webb Telescope unveiled a young galaxy, Firefly Sparkle, offering insight into the early Milky Way.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2024 10:25 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 10:25 IST
Three dinosaur fossils dating back to the Jurassic era are poised for a high-stakes auction in London, sparking interest among collectors and paleontologists. Christie's auction house will feature a pair of Allosaurus skeletons and a Stegosaurus fossil, collectively expected to garner bids in the millions.

Christie's anticipates the Allosaurus, comprising an adult and juvenile, to achieve a price range between 5 to 8 million pounds, while the Stegosaurus is projected to sell for 3 to 5 million pounds. The auction underscores the enduring allure of these prehistoric giants.

In another groundbreaking discovery, NASA's James Webb Space Telescope has identified a nascent galaxy dubbed 'Firefly Sparkle'. This celestial phenomenon offers a glimpse into the Milky Way's formative years, dating back to 600 million years post-Big Bang, and providing invaluable data on galactic evolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

