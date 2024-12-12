Jurassic Wonders: Dinosaur Fossils Hit London Auction
Three dinosaur fossils from the Jurassic period are set to be auctioned in London, estimated to fetch millions. Christie's will present two Allosaurus skeletons and a Stegosaurus fossil. Separately, NASA's James Webb Telescope unveiled a young galaxy, Firefly Sparkle, offering insight into the early Milky Way.
Three dinosaur fossils dating back to the Jurassic era are poised for a high-stakes auction in London, sparking interest among collectors and paleontologists. Christie's auction house will feature a pair of Allosaurus skeletons and a Stegosaurus fossil, collectively expected to garner bids in the millions.
Christie's anticipates the Allosaurus, comprising an adult and juvenile, to achieve a price range between 5 to 8 million pounds, while the Stegosaurus is projected to sell for 3 to 5 million pounds. The auction underscores the enduring allure of these prehistoric giants.
In another groundbreaking discovery, NASA's James Webb Space Telescope has identified a nascent galaxy dubbed 'Firefly Sparkle'. This celestial phenomenon offers a glimpse into the Milky Way's formative years, dating back to 600 million years post-Big Bang, and providing invaluable data on galactic evolution.
(With inputs from agencies.)
