China's Methane Mission: Tighter Controls on Emissions

China is set to enforce stringent regulations on methane emissions from coal extraction, as part of a new effort to combat climate change, according to the country's environment ministry.

Despite being a more powerful greenhouse gas than carbon dioxide, methane lingers in the atmosphere for around ten years, necessitating rapid emission reductions for effective climate action. Over 150 countries have already committed to cutting methane emissions by 30% by the year 2030, though China, the top global emitter, has not yet set specific targets.

The new rules mandate that mines emitting methane at 8% or higher—totaling over 10 cubic meters per minute—must capture or eliminate the gas. This is a reduction from the previous 30% threshold established in 2008. The aim is to curb global warming, optimize energy resources, and enhance safety by preventing mining accidents. All new mines must comply by April next year, while existing ones have until April 2027.

