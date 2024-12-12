ISRO's Cryogenic Engine Test Breakthrough Enhances Future Missions

ISRO achieved a significant milestone on Thursday with the successful test of its CE20 cryogenic engine in ambient conditions, featuring advanced restart systems. This accomplishment is crucial for the agency's future missions, including the landmark Gaganyaan manned mission.

The Indian Space Research Organisation conducted a sea-level hot test of the CE20 engine with a nozzle area ratio of 100 at the ISRO Propulsion Complex in Tamil Nadu. The engine is integral to the Launch Vehicle Mark-3's upper stage, qualified for thrust levels between 19 to 22 tonnes, and supports six LVM3 missions thus far, with enhancements for future payload capabilities.

The complexity of testing cryogenic engines at sea level was addressed with an innovative 'Nozzle Protection System,' facilitating a cost-effective and simplified procedure. This breakthrough in cryogenic engine testing is expected to advance ISRO's capability in future space exploration missions.

