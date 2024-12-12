ISRO Achieves Milestone with Sea Level Cryogenic Engine Test

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announced a significant achievement on Thursday, as its CE20 cryogenic engine successfully passed an essential test under ambient conditions. This milestone test featured systems that enable engine restart, a critical aspect for upcoming space missions.

Conducted at the ISRO Propulsion Complex in Mahendragiri, Tamil Nadu on November 29, the hot test evaluated the engine's performance with a new nozzle area ratio. ISRO highlighted the engine's previous success in powering the upper stages of six LVM-3 missions and its recent qualification for India's first manned mission, Gaganyaan, with an increased thrust capability.

The sea level test, which involved overcoming challenges posed by high area ratio nozzles and flow separation, showcased an innovative 'Nozzle Protection System' to simplify acceptance testing. The success of this complex process is seen as a pivotal step in enhancing mission capabilities and payload capacity for future ISRO launches.

