Dinosaur Fossils and Young Galaxies: A Journey Through Time

In a fascinating exhibition of Earth's ancient past, three dinosaur fossils from the Jurassic period are set to go under the hammer at a London auction this Thursday. Christie's will present the skeletons of an adult and juvenile Allosaurus as well as a Stegosaurus fossil, with anticipated bids reaching millions of dollars.

In the realm of cosmic discovery, NASA's James Webb Space Telescope has unveiled a young galaxy, aptly named Firefly Sparkle for the glow of its star clusters reminiscent of bioluminescent insects. The galaxy offers a glimpse at what our Milky Way may have resembled as it was forming in the early universe.

Researchers revealed that this galaxy, still assembling, dates back to when the universe was only 600 million years old, constituting around 5% of its current age. The galaxy boasts a mass similar to 10 million solar-sized stars, alongside neighboring galaxies known as Firefly-Best Friend and Firefly-New Best Friend.

