Dinosaur Fossils and Young Galaxies: A Journey Through Time

Dinosaur fossils from the Jurassic era will be auctioned in London, with estimates reaching millions. Christie's will offer an adult and juvenile Allosaurus and a Stegosaurus fossil. Additionally, NASA's James Webb Telescope discovered a young galaxy, Firefly Sparkle, offering insights into the early universe and Milky Way formation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2024 18:27 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 18:27 IST
In a fascinating exhibition of Earth's ancient past, three dinosaur fossils from the Jurassic period are set to go under the hammer at a London auction this Thursday. Christie's will present the skeletons of an adult and juvenile Allosaurus as well as a Stegosaurus fossil, with anticipated bids reaching millions of dollars.

In the realm of cosmic discovery, NASA's James Webb Space Telescope has unveiled a young galaxy, aptly named Firefly Sparkle for the glow of its star clusters reminiscent of bioluminescent insects. The galaxy offers a glimpse at what our Milky Way may have resembled as it was forming in the early universe.

Researchers revealed that this galaxy, still assembling, dates back to when the universe was only 600 million years old, constituting around 5% of its current age. The galaxy boasts a mass similar to 10 million solar-sized stars, alongside neighboring galaxies known as Firefly-Best Friend and Firefly-New Best Friend.

(With inputs from agencies.)

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

