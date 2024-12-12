Left Menu

High-Flying Failures: Drones Struggle to Clear Delhi's Air

A pilot project in Delhi using drones to reduce pollution is facing termination due to high costs and ineffectiveness. Introduced as part of a 21-point plan, the method has not shown significant improvements compared to cheaper existing solutions, casting doubt on its practicality and future implementation.

  • Country:
  • India

A pilot project aimed at mitigating pollution in Delhi by using drones is teetering on the brink of suspension due to prohibitive costs and lackluster results, officials revealed.

Originally proposed under Delhi's comprehensive 21-point Winter Action Plan, the drone technology was intended to tackle the capital's plummeting air quality. However, it is criticized for its financial burden and minimal effectiveness, failing to outperform existing measures that are more cost-efficient, according to officials.

As pollution levels soared, Delhi initiated stricter air quality controls on November 18. While the capital's air quality index reached dangerously high levels, the government's reliance on drones is under scrutiny given the availability of other methods that are cheaper and more effective.

