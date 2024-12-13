Left Menu

Chilly Conditions to Grip West Bengal Through Mid-December

West Bengal is expected to experience cold wave conditions until December 15, with temperatures dropping below normal across the state. Notable cold spots include Purulia and Darjeeling. The northwesterly to northerly winds are contributing to these chilly conditions, impacting both the plains and sub-Himalayan regions.

The Met office forecast indicates that cold wave conditions will persist across western West Bengal districts until December 15. Residents should prepare for colder-than-usual weather due to prevailing northwesterly to northerly winds.

In districts such as Purulia, East and West Bardhaman, Birbhum, Bankura, Jhargram, and West Midnapore, temperatures are expected to remain below normal, plunging 2 to 4 degrees Celsius lower. The Himalayan region in Darjeeling recorded notably low temperatures, reaching a frigid 1.0 degrees Celsius.

Kolkata, the capital, experienced a minimum temperature of 14 degrees Celsius, whereas areas in the western part of south Bengal saw temperatures fall at least 5 degrees below the average.

