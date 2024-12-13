Left Menu

ISRO Advances Gaganyaan Mission with Key Milestone

ISRO reported a major achievement for the Gaganyaan mission by moving the first solid motor segment to the launch complex. This step brings India closer to its first human spaceflight. Recent recovery trials with the Indian Navy were also completed successfully, ensuring future mission safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 13-12-2024 18:06 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 18:06 IST
ISRO Advances Gaganyaan Mission with Key Milestone
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

ISRO announced a significant milestone in the Gaganyaan programme by transferring the first solid motor segment from the production facility to the launch complex. This crucial step marks progress towards the HLVM3 G1 flight.

Recent collaborative 'well deck' recovery trials with the Indian Navy further underscore the mission's preparedness. The trials involved maneuvering recovered spacecraft into a ship's well deck, ensuring they are docked securely.

The Gaganyaan mission aims to showcase human spaceflight capabilities by sending a three-member crew into a 400 km orbit for three days, followed by a safe return to Earth, landing in Indian sea waters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024