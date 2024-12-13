ISRO Advances Gaganyaan Mission with Key Milestone

ISRO announced a significant milestone in the Gaganyaan programme by transferring the first solid motor segment from the production facility to the launch complex. This crucial step marks progress towards the HLVM3 G1 flight.

Recent collaborative 'well deck' recovery trials with the Indian Navy further underscore the mission's preparedness. The trials involved maneuvering recovered spacecraft into a ship's well deck, ensuring they are docked securely.

The Gaganyaan mission aims to showcase human spaceflight capabilities by sending a three-member crew into a 400 km orbit for three days, followed by a safe return to Earth, landing in Indian sea waters.

(With inputs from agencies.)