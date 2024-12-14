Left Menu

Minor Fire Erupts in Kalaburagi Cafe

A minor fire incident occurred at a cafe in Kalaburagi city. The fire started around 10:30 am and was contained by 2:30 pm, with no injuries or fatalities. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Fire officials promptly responded to the emergency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kalaburagi | Updated: 14-12-2024 17:08 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 17:08 IST
A minor fire incident broke out at a cafe situated within Kalaburagi city limits on Saturday, as reported by fire officials.

The blaze erupted around 10:30 am, prompting the dispatch of a fire tender to the location.

According to a senior fire official, the incident was swiftly managed, and the fire was extinguished by 2:30 pm. Fortunately, no injuries or fatalities were reported. An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.

