Odisha CM Plans Major Development in Malkangiri

Odisha's Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has unveiled plans to establish a large-scale cement factory in the tribal-centered Malkangiri district, promising employment for 2,000 individuals. The initiative, encompassing a Rs 4,000 crore investment, aims to boost the local economy and enhance living standards.

During his visit to Malkangiri, Majhi chaired an extensive review meeting attended by key district and state officials. Discussions covered the swift execution of various welfare projects, particularly concerning the development of infrastructure for scheduled tribes, along with advancements in education and social welfare policies.

Highlighting the importance of education, Majhi called for the appointment of additional teachers and the launch of the Jeevan Jeevika Mission to elevate Malkangiri's developmental status. He instructed officials to monitor and report progress bi-monthly, ensuring sustained development in cut-off regions.

