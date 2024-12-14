Left Menu

Cyclone Havoc Strikes Mayotte: Worst in a Century

A devastating cyclone hit Mayotte, causing the worst storm damage in nearly a century, killing two people. French authorities have dispatched military officers and firefighters to the French overseas territory. The storm is expected to remain dangerous while moving southwest. Mayotte has faced ongoing social challenges.

A powerful cyclone hit Mayotte early Saturday, claiming at least two lives and causing the worst storm devastation seen in the French overseas territory for almost a century. French Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau confirmed the deployment of 110 civil security military officers and firefighters to assist the island, which lies between Madagascar and mainland Africa. An additional 140 personnel are scheduled to arrive on Sunday.

The destruction is extensive, according to Retailleau, who communicated via social media platform X. Authorities had issued high alerts, urging residents to remain indoors as gusts up to 200 kph (124 mph) wreaked havoc. The island's prefect reported that the cyclone is the most severe since 1934, resulting in considerable losses for many.

Citing French media and security sources, the two fatalities occurred on the Mayotte island of Petit-Terre. The situation is closely monitored by President Emmanuel Macron, Prime Minister Francois Bayrou, and Minister Retailleau, who announced coordinated efforts at the Interministerial Crisis Centre. Despite its distance from Paris, Mayotte struggles with poverty, gang violence, and recent water shortages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

