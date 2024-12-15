Left Menu

Rajasthan Faces Cold Wave: Fatehpur Records Sub-Zero Temperature

Rajasthan is experiencing severe cold wave conditions with Fatehpur recording sub-zero temperatures for three consecutive days. Other areas such as Churu, Bhilwara, and Sangaria also reported low temperatures, with many regions dipping below 10 degrees Celsius, according to meteorological officials.

Cold wave conditions continue to grip Rajasthan as Fatehpur recorded sub-zero temperatures for the third consecutive day, with the mercury dipping to minus 1.2 degrees Celsius, authorities revealed.

The Meteorological Department reported that Churu's minimum temperature reached 1.6 degrees Celsius, while Bhilwara saw 2.2 degrees, and areas like Sangaria, Pilani, and Sirohi experienced 2.6 degrees.

Additionally, Chittorgarh recorded 3.2 degrees and Alwar hit 4 degrees, with several other regions in Rajasthan remaining below the 10-degree Celsius mark, further underscoring the severity of the cold wave.

