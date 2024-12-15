Rajasthan Faces Cold Wave: Fatehpur Records Sub-Zero Temperature

Cold wave conditions continue to grip Rajasthan as Fatehpur recorded sub-zero temperatures for the third consecutive day, with the mercury dipping to minus 1.2 degrees Celsius, authorities revealed.

The Meteorological Department reported that Churu's minimum temperature reached 1.6 degrees Celsius, while Bhilwara saw 2.2 degrees, and areas like Sangaria, Pilani, and Sirohi experienced 2.6 degrees.

Additionally, Chittorgarh recorded 3.2 degrees and Alwar hit 4 degrees, with several other regions in Rajasthan remaining below the 10-degree Celsius mark, further underscoring the severity of the cold wave.

(With inputs from agencies.)