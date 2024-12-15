Cyclone Chido's Devastation: Mayotte and Beyond
Cyclone Chido has caused significant devastation in the French territory of Mayotte, resulting in 11 deaths and severe damage. As it progresses towards Mozambique and other regions, aid agencies warn of further loss and destruction. Resources are being deployed to assist affected areas, but the situation remains critical.
At least 11 individuals have tragically died following the impact of Cyclone Chido on Mayotte, as confirmed by France's Interior Ministry. The intense cyclone has now progressed towards Africa's east coast, with aid agencies predicting further casualties and destruction in northern Mozambique.
The French ministry highlighted the difficulties in obtaining exact figures for casualties and injuries in Mayotte, where infrastructure is severely damaged. In the wake of the cyclone's passage, local hospitals reported multiple serious injuries and substantial destruction to public services and homes.
Cyclone Chido, categorized as a level 4 cyclone, has disrupted life in Mayotte, the French Comoros Islands, and Madagascar, bringing wind speeds exceeding 220 kilometers per hour. Recovery efforts are currently underway with considerable challenges anticipated in the days ahead for affected communities.
